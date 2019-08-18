Dream Catcher releases new individual teaser images for 'The Beginning of The End'

Dream Catcher has released new individual teaser images.

On August 19, the girl group revealed three individual photos for Jiu, Sua, and Handong. 'The Beginning of The End' is the last of Dream Catcher's 'nightmare' series, with the album becoming upcoming Japanese release set for September 11.

In the photos, each member wears chandelier-like earrings that add sparkle to their shiny looks. Have you liked Dream Catcher's 'nightmare' series so far? Stay tuned until the official release date!