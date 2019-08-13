N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung shocks by revealing he used to weigh 120 kg in high school + why he decided to lose weight

On August 13, a brand new JTBC talk & quiz show 'Tell Me' premiered with guests F.T. Island's Hongki and N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung!

During the show, N.Flying's maknae Yoo Hwe Seung shocked the MCs and panelists of 'Tell Me' by confessing that he used to weigh 120 kg (~ 264.5 lb) in high school! He also added, "My nickname used to be [comedian] Yoo Min Sang."



When asked how he ended up losing the weight, Yoo Hwe Seung answered, "I had a crush on someone for the first time. I wanted to confess, so I decided to lose weight." Smiling shyly, Yoo Hwe Seung revealed that he not only succeeded in losing weight, but in confessing and becoming a couple with his first love!



Yoo Hwe Seung further caused reactions of awe by sharing that at the time, he lost approximately 45 kg before his big confession. You can also check out Yoo Hwe Seung and Hongki singing a snippet of their duet song "Still Love You", below.

