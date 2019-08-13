Former T-ara member Ahreum announces her marriage early next year

On August 13, former T-ara member and 'The Unit' contestant Ahreum took to her Instagram to announce that she's getting married!

Alongside a video of what seems to be a wedding bouquet, Ahreum wrote, "I've met a person I'm thankful for, as he taught me how to love. He is someone who taught me how to receive love, and also someone who held me steadfastly during a time when I struggled severely. At the age of 26, I'll be getting married."

Ahreum also revealed that her wedding ceremony will take place on February 9, 2020. Her fiancé is a non-celebrity businessman with a calm demeanor. Finally, the former idol asked the public to refrain from any actions which might harm her non-celebrity fiancé.

Congratulations, Ahreum!