Ong Seong Wu makes you imagine refreshing orange scents in 'W Korea' pictorial previews

Wanna One member-turned-actor Ong Seong Wu took part in a refreshing pictorial for 'W Korea' magazine's upcoming September issue!

Recently named as the newest endorsement model of perfume brand 'Atelier Cologne', Ong Seong Wu makes viewers imagine the fruity, sweet scent of ripe oranges with his simple, knowing smile.

Regarding his recent acting debut as the male lead of JTBC's 'At Eighteen', Ong Seong Wu revealed, "It's the first time ever that I have a chance to showcase my acting to the world, and on top of that, I was thankfully chosen as the male lead of my first production. There's pressure from that, but also intrigue and excitement... but I was extremely nervous to watch my acting for the first time on TV."



The September issue of 'W Korea' containing Ong Seong Wu's full pictorial and interview is set for release this August 20!