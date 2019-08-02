NCT U tease 'New Love' for 'When You're on the Blacklist of Bullies' OST

NCT U have revealed a teaser for "New Love" for the 'When You're on the Blacklist of Bullies' OST.



The MV teaser above introduces the web drama's characters and shows clips of NCT U in the studio. 'When You're on the Blacklist of Bullies' tells the story of daily high school life and students presumed to be bullies.



NCT U's "New Love" drops on August 9 KST.



