Hashtag for Ong Seong Wu's birthday trends worldwide!

Ong Seong Wu's birthday hashtag is trending worldwide.

On August 25 at midnight KST, fans of Ong Seong Wu took to Twitter with the hashtag '#ONG_HAPPY_DAY" ("#OngSeongWu_MomentOfBirthdayCelebration" in Korean) to celebrate the idol-actor's 25th birthday (in Korean age). Along with the hashtag, fans left countless messages and media footage of Ong Seong Wu from his early 'Produce 101' season and Wanna One years to his current days as an actor.

Check out some of the cute fan posts below, and happy birthday to Ong Seong Wu!

thank you for being born

“Ong Seong Wu”

wish you all the best

happy birthday to you

#ONG_HAPPY_DAY#옹성우_생일축하의_순간 pic.twitter.com/Egw71vpyJJ — Oɴɢ’s Welo ✩ ✩ ✩ (@Ongong_sw) August 24, 2019