News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Hashtag for Ong Seong Wu's birthday trends worldwide!

AKP STAFF

Ong Seong Wu's birthday hashtag is trending worldwide.

On August 25 at midnight KST, fans of Ong Seong Wu took to Twitter with the hashtag '#ONG_HAPPY_DAY" ("#OngSeongWu_MomentOfBirthdayCelebration" in Korean) to celebrate the idol-actor's 25th birthday (in Korean age). Along with the hashtag, fans left countless messages and media footage of Ong Seong Wu from his early 'Produce 101' season and Wanna One years to his current days as an actor.

Check out some of the cute fan posts below, and happy birthday to Ong Seong Wu!

  1. Ong Seong Wu
Jie253 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Happy Birthday to Ong Seong Wu

Singer, Actor, Dancer, MC, Variety, CF, and some day a Movie Star~ wishing Onge success in all that he does and will do.

