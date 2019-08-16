Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Musical 'Marie Antoinette' gives a preview of NU'EST Minhyun's regal performance

Upcoming musical 'Marie Antoinette' has released a behind-the-scenes preview film of NU'EST member Minhyun, as he prepares for his musical debut as the character Axel von Fersen!

'Marie Antoinette' tells the tragic love story between queen Marie Antoinette and her close friend Axel von Fersen. Dressed up in sleek, aristocratic French suits, Minhyun perfects the role of a handsome, lovestruck young lord. 

Listen to a preview of Minhyun's elegant musical number and also catch behind-the-scenes footage before 'Marie Antoinette' premieres on August 24!

