Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

KBS responds to reports of 'Hello Counselor' coming to an end

AKP STAFF

On August 17, representatives from KBS2 responded to earlier reports claiming that the broadcasting station's signature program 'Hello Counselor' would be coming to an end after 9 years. 

KBS told news outlets, "The reports that 'Hello Counselor' will be ending are false. We are currently considering various readjustments and changes." 

Previously, reports claimed that 'Hello Counselor' would be coming to an end some time in late September or early October. However, it seems more likely that the program will go on a break for a short while, in order to implement changes.

  1. misc.
4 2,256 Share 100% Upvoted

0

amu_jane684 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I think shows like this show have more professional experts to help the families with mental health issues and other serious matters

Share

0

not_my_name58 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Thank god! I really like this show, however they could use some professional help on the show sometimes. Especially when it comes to problems where mental health is involved. Or just straight up mental and/or physical abuse.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, f(x), ITZY, Pentagon, Red Velvet, Seventeen, SISTAR, TWICE
8 Kpop Groups That Slayed The Summer Concept
4 hours ago   5   6,518

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND