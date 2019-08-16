KBS responds to reports of 'Hello Counselor' coming to an end

On August 17, representatives from KBS2 responded to earlier reports claiming that the broadcasting station's signature program 'Hello Counselor' would be coming to an end after 9 years.

KBS told news outlets, "The reports that 'Hello Counselor' will be ending are false. We are currently considering various readjustments and changes."

Previously, reports claimed that 'Hello Counselor' would be coming to an end some time in late September or early October. However, it seems more likely that the program will go on a break for a short while, in order to implement changes.

