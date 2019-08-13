Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Mnet's 'Queendom' reveals first opening performance by AOA

Mnet's upcoming girl group competition program 'Queendom' has revealed the first opening performance ahead of its premiere - by the sexy ladies of AOA!

Rocking sleek, white, matching outfits, the AOA members showcase classy, in-sync formations while boasting veteran teamwork. In 'Queendom', a total of 6 currently promoting girl groups including AOA, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and solo artist Park Bom will compete to determine the "real #1".

Hosted by MCs Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Gyu, Mnet's 'Queendom' premieres this August 29 at 9:20 PM KST. Stay tuned for more sneak previews of the other competitors' opening performances, coming soon. 

eager_beaver902 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

If they are trying to determine who is the "real #1", then I think there are definitely a few female artists who are missing from the competition.

LoveKpopfromAust76 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

Jang Sung Gyu as MC will be great. He is hilarious in My Little Television. And he was memorable in the 1st season of Produce 101. This show should prove quite entertaining. It's Showtime!

