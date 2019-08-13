Mnet's 'Queendom' reveals first opening performance by AOA

Mnet's upcoming girl group competition program 'Queendom' has revealed the first opening performance ahead of its premiere - by the sexy ladies of AOA!

Rocking sleek, white, matching outfits, the AOA members showcase classy, in-sync formations while boasting veteran teamwork. In 'Queendom', a total of 6 currently promoting girl groups including AOA, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and solo artist Park Bom will compete to determine the "real #1".

Hosted by MCs Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Gyu, Mnet's 'Queendom' premieres this August 29 at 9:20 PM KST. Stay tuned for more sneak previews of the other competitors' opening performances, coming soon.