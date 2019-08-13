'2019 K-Asian Festival' speaks up after MAMAMOO, Kim Jae Hwan, & fromis_9 cancel their appearances

On August 13, representatives from the upcoming '2019 K-Asian Festival' spoke up in regard to three of their lineup artists including MAMAMOO, Kim Jae Hwan, and fromis_9 cancelling their appearances.

Previously, the agencies of MAMAMOO, Kim Jae Hwan, and fromis_9 notified fans that they have decided not to perform at the '2019 KAF'. The agencies stated that originally, the artists were promised a free event for the public. However, after confirming their appearances, it was revealed that the '2019 KAF' would in fact be charging attendees for tickets. As a result, MAMAMOO, Kim Jae Hwan, and fromis_9 claimed the 'KAF' violated their contract, and withdrew their names from the event.

In response to the issue, 'KAF' stated, "The 'KAF' concert scheduled for August 25 will go on as planned. However, unfortunately, MAMAMOO, Kim Jae Hwan, and fromis_9 will not be able to attend due to mistakes in organization. We apologize for causing problems due to our negligence, as the organizers of such a large-scale event. We promise to take full responsibility for any who wish to cancel and refund their ticket purchases."

The 'KAF continued, "The event will go on with the remaining lineup of performing artists, as well as a few new additions. We will also begin refunding any cancellation fees for ticket purchases beginning August 16, via requests."

Meanwhile, the '2019 K-Asian Festival' will take place from this August 23-25 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, featuring artists like HyunA, BTOB, WINNER, KARD, Momoland, CLC, and GWSN.