Mnet's 'Queendom' reveals dramatic preview ahead of premiere next week

Exactly one week left until the premiere of Mnet's fierce girl group competition program, 'Queendom'!

In 'Queendom', a total of 6 currently promoting female idol teams including AOA, Park Bom, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE will compete to determine the "real #1". In the show's latest preview above, MCs Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Gyu mention a critical penalty for the last place ranked team, as the girls prepare to compete face to face.

'Queendom' premieres on August 29 at 9:20 PM KST.