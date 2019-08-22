Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2 hours ago

Mnet's 'Queendom' reveals dramatic preview ahead of premiere next week

Exactly one week left until the premiere of Mnet's fierce girl group competition program, 'Queendom'!

In 'Queendom', a total of 6 currently promoting female idol teams including AOA, Park Bom, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE will compete to determine the "real #1". In the show's latest preview above, MCs Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Gyu mention a critical penalty for the last place ranked team, as the girls prepare to compete face to face. 

'Queendom' premieres on August 29 at 9:20 PM KST.

Hermand1,294 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

I am looking forward to watch Queendom. This show looks promising.

2

turtle1255 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

One one hand I can't wait to see how Mnet's gonna evil edit the girls.

On the other, I don't think I can handle seeing Lovelyz/OMG/GIdle/Bom/AOA/Mamanoo get stressed and cry _;

