Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lovelyz put on a pure, elegant stage in their opening performance for Mnet's 'Queendom'

Mnet's upcoming girl group competition program 'Queendom' has revealed another opening performance preview, featuring Lovelyz.

Contrary to performances by AOA and (G)I-DLE revealed earlier this week, the Lovelyz girls brought pure, elegant moods to the table - their signature image. You can look forward to 'Queendom' teasing its premiere with more opening performances by MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and solo artist Park Bom soon, ahead of the show's premiere this August 29 at 9:20 PM KST. 

Whick girl group will you be rooting?

  1. Lovelyz
it's sad they cannot peak any higher. just goes to show you. if you can't keep your hype since debut and release unique quality songs... you will soon fall to the many GGs in kpop

