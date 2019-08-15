Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Joseon Marriage Agency' drops 1st teaser poster featuring Kim Min Jae, Gong Seung Yeon, Park Ji Hoon, & more!

JTBC's anticipated Mon-Tues historical romance series 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' has revealed its first teaser poster!

Starring Kim Min Jae, Gong Seung Yeon, Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon, Byun Woo Seok, and more, 'Joseon Marriage Agency' tells the story of a special team assembled in order to help all singles in Joseon find their marriage partners. 

The first teaser poster gives off the vibe of a modern advertisement for the 'Joseon Marriage Agency', as the agency's crew including Ma Hoon (Kim Min Jae), Gae Ddong (Gong Seung Yeon), Young Soo (Park Ji Hoon), and Do Joon (Byun Woo Seok) pose professionally with official-looking documents in their arms. 

Look out for even more teasers for 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' leading up to its grand premiere this September 16 at 9:30 PM KST!

