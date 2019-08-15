'Produce X 101' group X1 lands on Billboard's 'Emerging Artists' & 'Social 50' charts even before debut

Project group X1, born from Mnet's recently ended survival series 'Produce X 101', has just landed on Billboard's 'Emerging Artists' chart and 'Social 50' chart!

Made up of a total of 11 members including Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Seok, Han Seung Woo, Jo Seung Youn, Lee Han Gyul, Son Dong Pyo, Cha Jun Ho, Song Hyung Joon, Nam Do Hyun, Kang Min Hee, and Lee Eun Sang, X1 will be making their debut at the end of this month on August 27 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Quantum Leap'.

Anticipation for X1's grand debut seems at an all-time high as the group was seen debuting at #11 on 'Emerging Artists' for the week of August 17, as well as at #6 on 'Social 50'! Are you looking forward to X1's debut?

