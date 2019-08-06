Soyu and Francis have dropped their music video teaser for "Bangkok"!
The MV teaser features Soyu as she has a vacation solo at home. "Bangkok" is a collaboration between Soyu and Francis that's fit for the summer, and as previously reported, the word 'bangkok' has a double meaning with a phonetic delivery from the original Korean: 'bang-kok' means, 'staying in (one's) room for a long time'.
Soyu x Francis' "Bangkok" drops on August 9 KST!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
9
8
Posted by2 days ago
Soyu x Francis vacation solo in 'Bangkok' MV teaser
Soyu and Francis have dropped their music video teaser for "Bangkok"!
0 1,048 Share 53% Upvoted
Log in to comment