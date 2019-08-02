2PM's Taecyeon & Lee Yeon Hee to reunite as leads in new MBC drama 'The Game'

On August 2, MBC confirmed that 2PM member/actor Taecyeon and actress Lee Yeon Hee have been cast as the male and female leads of an upcoming Wed-Thurs drama, titled 'The Game: Toward 0 AM' ('The Game' for short).

'The Game' tells the story of a man with a unique, psychic power and a female detective, as they team up to solve a serial murder case. Taecyeon will play the role of a psychic named Kim Tae Pyung - living with the unique ability to see the moment that a person dies once he meets their eyes. A smart and bright character, Kim Tae Pyung doesn't treat his ability like a curse, always staying focussed on finding the right answer.

Opposite Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee plays the role of a charismatic female detective, Seo Jun Young. Despite her tough exterior, Jun Young carries a scar from her father's death at a young age.

Meanwhile, Teacyeon and Lee Yeon Hee previously worked together as co-stars in the 2013 film 'Marriage Blue'. They will be reuniting as co-stars again after 6 years through 'The Game', slated to premiere some time in January of next year.

