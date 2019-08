Rapper #GUN has released a new solo MV.

For his new song "Lord", #GUN has presented a bold, cinematic video that features himself amid vast spaces and awe-inspiring interiors. The smooth track also accompanies #GUN's singing vocals, which differs from his usual, rigorous rapping style. His recent release "Park" from a month ago also features a similar style of vocals, which you can watch here.

How do you like the MV and song?