B.I.G (Boys In Groove)'s Benji has released a gentle, blue MV teaser for his 1st solo digital single, "Telephone".

Matching the cool, blue tone of his MV teaser with his bright hair color transformation, Benji hints at a groovy, soft R&B melody for his 1st ever solo release since debut. The full single and MV will be out this August 29 at 12 PM KST.