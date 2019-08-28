Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Oh My Girl's Hyojung names the contestant most likely to win Mnet's 'Queendom'

On August 28, Oh My Girl's leader Hyojung appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'. 

During the radio, Hyojung discussed Oh My Girl's current appearance on Mnet's new girl group competition program, 'Queendom'! DJ Kim Shin Young remarked, "Hyojung and the rest of Oh My Girl are very busy lately." Hyojung responded, "There is a new program that we are filming so we are busy preparing for it." 

When Kim Shin Young asked Hyojung to name a very strong competitor likely to win 1st place on 'Queendom', Hyojung answered, "There's Park BomMAMAMOO, AOA, Lovelyz, (G)I-DLE, and us, Oh My Girl. We watched everyone's live stages, and the AOA sunbaenims were no joke. No one can copy that kind of confidence. They did not come to play." 

Here, DJ Kim Shin Young commented, "I suspect that Oh My Girl will tear up the stage on 'Queendom'. You guys are 'concept-idols'! Celeb Five will vote for Oh My Girl." 

Mnet's 'Queendom' premieres this August 29 at 9:20 PM KST. 

