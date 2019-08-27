Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need

AKP STAFF

Goo Hye Sun has donated 20 million Won ($16,485 USD) to pets in need.

On August 27, Goo Hye Sun posted photos with her pet along with the message, "'A World Without You, Is Loneliness to Me'. 'Jinsan Gallery - Goo Hye Sun Preview' has wrapped up successfully. The 20 million Won in profits will be given as a donation to organizations for pets. Thank you."

Fans responded, "Such a cool person," "I love you," "I'll always support you. Fighting," and more.

In other news, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun are currently going through a public divorce battle.

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
1 4,594 Share 71% Upvoted

1

julchenn0071 pt 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

I also donated because of national dogs day :) Good thing to do!

Share
Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun
Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need
1 hour ago   1   4,575
Seventeen
Seventeen appear on FBE Youtube channel
16 hours ago   3   1,642
BLK, MYTEEN, UP10TION, Lee Jin Hyuk, VICTON, Byungchan, X1
11 'Produce X 101' Trainees that deserve to debut
10 hours ago   18   23,267

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND