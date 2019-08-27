Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need

Goo Hye Sun has donated 20 million Won ($16,485 USD) to pets in need.



On August 27, Goo Hye Sun posted photos with her pet along with the message, "'A World Without You, Is Loneliness to Me'. 'Jinsan Gallery - Goo Hye Sun Preview' has wrapped up successfully. The 20 million Won in profits will be given as a donation to organizations for pets. Thank you."



Fans responded, "Such a cool person," "I love you," "I'll always support you. Fighting," and more.



In other news, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun are currently going through a public divorce battle.