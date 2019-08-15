Ahjumma ARMY disses(?) Jung Jun Ha by saying she wanted to cook for BTS's Jungkook instead

On the August 14 airing of JTBC's 'Give Me a Meal', singer Tei and comedian Jung Jun Ha appeared as guests in order to share a meal with a welcoming family!

Partnering with his comedian sunbae Lee Kyung Kyu, Jung Jun Ha was surprisingly able to find a welcoming home in no time. The two comedians joined a family of four for a full home-cooked meal, and Jung Jun Ha proved that the title of 'Food King' was still his.

It turned out, the host family's mother was a huge ARMY! The dinner table was filled with BTS-talk as Lee Kyung Kyu asked the filming staff, "Which BTS members came out on our show?" and the ARMY mom answered instead, "Jin and Jungkook." She also added on with a frown, "And Jungkook couldn't eat dinner in the end... I want to cook him dinner..."

When asked to send out a video message to Jungkook through the show, the ARMY mom stressed that she liked every member of BTS, not just Jungkook. She said to the camera, "I just really want to cook those boys a meal. If they came over, I'd have to prepare enough dishes to break the table."

MC Lee Kyung Kyu then asked, "What if you compared your husband's younger years with Jungkook?" ARMY mom fumed and raised her voice, answering, "How can you even compare them?!" Regarding a recent airing of BTS's live concert on JTBC, ARMY mom commented, "It went on until 1:20 AM... I normally sleep at 11 PM, so I was very tired from that."

Finally, MC Lee Kyung Kyu decided to diss Jung Jun Ha once and for all by remarking, "It should've been Jungkook who came today, not you." Jung Jun Ha refuted, "But Jungkook probably can't eat as much as me?" Here, ARMY mom stated sternly, "No, that's not true. [Jungkook] eats really well." Watch the adorable clip above!