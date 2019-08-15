Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

2

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Take an English tour of Hanlim Multi Art School with Heo Yun Jin & Busters's Hyungseo

AKP STAFF

Former 'Produce 48' contestant Heo Yun Jin and girl group Busters's Myung Hyungseo - both current students at Hanlim Multi Art School - have set out to give an English tour of their own school!

Tagging along virtually with Heo Yun Jin and Hyungseo, viewers can catch a glimpse of every corner of Hanlim Multi Art School including the school field, graffiti walls, practice rooms, classrooms, cafeteria, school convenience store, the cloud bridge, and more, with Yun Jin ad Hyungseo's energetic explanations entirely in English. 

Meanwhile, Hanlim Multi Art School is famous as the alma-mater school to numerous K-Pop idols. Have you ever wanted to visit?

  1. Busters
0 1,509 Share 33% Upvoted
Krystal
Krystal says she no longer wants to sing or dance
12 hours ago   82   151,621
Krystal
Krystal says she no longer wants to sing or dance
12 hours ago   82   151,621

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND