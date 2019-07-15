YouTuber GoToe brings his K-Pop Random Play Dance challenge to Seoul for first time

After taking his 'K-Pop Random Play Dance' game all around the world, YouTuber GoToe has finally brought it to the K-pop capital of Seoul, South Korea!

On July 15, GoToe released nearly a whole half hour of footage featuring young Seoulites dancing the original choreography to a number of K-pop hits - some new (Kim Chung Ha's 'Snapping,' Jeon So Mi's 'Birthday,' and 'Produce X 101' concept songs) and some older (Girls' Generation's 'Into The New World' and BoA's 'Eat You Up').





Meanwhile, previous international cities where GoToe recorded the challenge include New York City, Los Angeles, London, Milan, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Koln, Germany.

Check out the Seoul edition of GoToe's 'K-Pop Random Play Dance' above!