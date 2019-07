Seventeen's newest release is an absolute bop.

The group finally revealed the name of their new single and gave fans a sneak peek at the melody for "HIT". The aesthetic and futuristic graphics complement the upbeat and charismatic electronic dance song perfectly. It seems like the spoiler stops right before the song drops, leaving listeners in anticipation for what's to come next!

Check out the spoiler above. Are you excited to see more teasers for Seventeen's comeback?