Rocket Punch has revealed the debut concept film for Yunkyeong.

On July 28, Woollim Entertainment dropped another individual concept film for a member of Rocket Punch, the company's newest girl group soon to debut. In this video, Yunkyeong rocks a set of sportswear and brings a powerful dance routine, joined by the rest of the members towards the end.

Just one more member left to be revealed for Rocket Punch! Are you excited for this rookie girl group?