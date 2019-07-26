Unlike Yoochun, prosecution appeals Hwang Hana's drug sentence, seeking stricter punishment

According to reports on July 26, the criminal investigation department of the Suwon Prosecution Office has decided to appeal Hwang Hana's first court sentence on account of using the illegal drug marijuana.

Earlier this month, Hwang Hana was released from detainment after the court sentenced her to 1 year of prison time if she violates any more laws during a 2 year probation period, 40 hours of protective supervision, as well as a fine of 2.2 million KRW (~ 1,900 USD).

Similar to Hwang Hana, her ex-fiancé JYJ's Yoochun was also sentenced to 10 months of prison time in the case that he violates any more laws during a 2 year probation period, plus a fine. But while prosecutors chose not to appeal Yoochun's first court sentence, Hwang Hana will be facing an appeal trial, as well as a potentially harsher sentence.

Prosecutors reasoned that Hwang Hana also has onr previous account of illegal marijuana use from back in 2011. However, Hwang Hana was excused from indictment at the time, meaning that the case was not filed in her criminal record history. As a result, prosecution is seeking a stricter punishment for Hwang Hana, also seeing that she denied portions of her criminal charges throughout her first trial and hearing.

