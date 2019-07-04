Mnet drops 1st teaser for global K-Pop boy group project 'World Klass' + trainees to be revealed at 'KCON 2019 NY'

Mnet has just revealed the first impactful teaser for its newest, global male idol debut project, 'World Klass'!

The reality/survival program records the competition and debut process of 20 global male trainees from all over the world, including Korea, Japan, China, the U.S, Australia, and more. Only 10 of these trainees will be able to debut in the global K-Pop group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra), after completing a series of survival missions.

In the first teaser above, Mnet reveals the names of the 20 trainees who will be competing for a chance to debut on 'World Klass' - Woonggi, Robin, Jisu, Chan, Jungsang, Kyungho, Donggeon, J.You, Minsu, Sijun, Ricky, Hanjun, Taichi, Kenny, Jerome, Chihoon, Jaeyoon, Kyungjoon, Jaeho, and Lim.

From July 6-7, Mnet's 'World Klass' will be opening up a booth dedicated to the show at 'KCON 2019 NY' in New York City, New York. The 20 trainees' identities will be revealed for the first time during this event, with their official profiles going live beginning July 10 via the 'World Klass' SNS.

Finally, 'World Klass' premieres this September via Mnet and 'V Live'.