Starship Entertainment files lawsuit against malicious commenters

On July 4, Starship Entertainment released an official statement to the press, confirming that they have partnered up with a legal firm in order to combat malicious commenters strictly and firmly.

Read the label's statement below:



"Hello. This is Starship Entertainment.



We have come to the conclusion that the continuous spread of malicious online comments and posts targeting our label artists including MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, Soyu, Kim Dasom, Jang Won Young, and Ahn Yoo Jin have come to a point where they cannot be ignored any longer, and as a result, we established a partnership contract with a legal firm last month. As of today, July 4, we have filed lawsuits against a portion of the malicious commenters to the Gangnam Police Department.



Up until now, we hoped that malicious commenters would realize their own mistakes and come to their senses, but as the severity of such malicious content reached an unacceptable point, we learned that to wait and allow things to settle on their own is not always the right answer. Due to the stubborn actions of malicious commenters, our label and artists have suffered irreparable damages; as such, we plan to respond with strict legal action without settlements. Furthermore, we are continuously monitoring online communities for potential cases of malicious content and defamation of character, and we plan to persist in our constant monitoring so that we can respond to the violation of moral laws via malicious slander and lies with legal action, doing our best to protect our artists' rights.



The fans' reports of various online content have been a great help so far, and so we ask that you continue to aid us in reporting any malicious content, spreading of false truths, and more to us.



Once again, we deeply thank many people who love and support our label artists."