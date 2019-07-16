Learn 7 things you didn't know about GOT7 with MTV!

This is an opportunity for IGOT7s of all ages, whether you've been a fan for 5 years of just a few weeks, to get to know 7 things you didn't know before about GOT7!

While on the North American leg of their ongoing 2019 world tour 'Keep Spinning', GOT7 sat down with MTV News for a fun, quick video for fans. Watch above as each of the 7 members reveal secrets that range from informative to embarrassing to anxious, and more!

Did you go see GOT7 on their 'Keep Spinning' world tour in North America?