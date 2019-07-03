Kaeun says 'I'll Remember' in official MV teaser for her special single

Kaeun has released the official version MV teaser for her upcoming special digital single, "I'll Remember".

Earlier today, her label Pledis Entertainment confirmed that on July 6, 2019, Kaeun's exclusive contract will be coming to an end. She has decided not to renew, and will be looking for a new label after her departure from her label of 8-years.

Having debuted as a member of After School in 2012, Kaeun is also well-known for her recent appearance on Mnet's 'Produce 48'. In her digital single "I'll Remember", Kaeun depicted her feelings of gratitude toward her fans from the past 8 years. The full single will be out on July 5 at 6 PM KST.