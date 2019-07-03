Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Chuseok special '2019 ISAC' filming in August, new e-sports category + no rhythmic gymnastics

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on July 4, MBC's representative holiday variety program, the 'Idol Star Athletics Championship', will begin filming this August!

This will mark the 18th ever 'Idol Star Athletics Championship', as the program celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Filming will take place some time in mid-August with the addition and subtraction of various categories - e-sports will be added as a new genre, while rhythmic gymnastics will no longer be a part of the competition. 

Meanwhile, this year's Chuseok holidays span from September 12-14 in Korea. 

  1. misc.
0 1,748 Share 67% Upvoted
Kaeun
Kaeun leaves Pledis Entertainment after 8 years
3 hours ago   47   30,675
Kaeun
Kaeun leaves Pledis Entertainment after 8 years
3 hours ago   47   30,676

allkpop in your Inbox