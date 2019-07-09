Jang Moon Bok opens up about late mother's passing after suffering cancer

Jang Moon Bok opened up about his late mother's passing.



At the July 9th showcase for boy group Limitless, Jang Moon Bok expressed, "I had a lot of worries. My mother was suffering from cancer, and she requested something for her lifetime. She spoke about it like it was her last words. She wanted to see me officially debut as part of a group."



He continued, "My mom hid her illness trying to support me and my activities. She only told me about her cancer. I followed what my mother said, while preparing for this debut. I wanted to show myself on stage to her."

Limitless are making their debut with 'Dream Play' on July 9 KST.