Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Henry lends his romantic vocals in MV teaser for 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' OST Part.1

Henry will be bringing his romantic, boyfriend vocals to upcoming MBC Wed-Thurs drama, 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'!

Henry's OST Part.1 for the drama series, titled "Fall in Luv", will serve as the lovely ending theme song for 'Rookie Historian', with its grand premiere just one more day away. This will mark Henry's first OST in approximately 2 years, garnering attention. 

Meanwhile, 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', starring Shin Se Kyung and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, is a fictional historical romance between the Joseon dynasty's first ever female historian and the kingdom's problematic second prince. The drama premieres on July 17 at 8:55 PM KST. 

Henry's OST drops just a few hours before the drama's premiere, on July 17 at 6 PM KST.

  1. Cha Eun Woo
  2. Shin Se Kyung
  3. Henry
