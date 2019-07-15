Mnet's 'World Klass' unveils another vocal trainee from Korea, Jae Yun

Mnet's 'World Klass', an upcoming global boy group survival program, has unveiled another trainee from Korea named Jae Yun.

So far, 'World Klass' has revealed 7 trainees including Chan, Chi Hoon, Robin, Kyung Ho, Ji Su, Taichi, and now Jae Yun. The competition will involve a total of 20 male trainees from various regions of the world, as they take part in survival missions in Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles for a chance to debut in a 10-member global group, TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).

'World Klass' premieres some time this September via Mnet and 'V Live'.

