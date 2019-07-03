Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Watch BTOB's Sungjae doing a frantic surprise mission for his new web reality with his 95-line best friends!

BTOB's Sungjae was given a surprise, 95-second mission while in the middle of filming his upcoming web reality show, 'Pretty 95z'!

Beginning this July 12 at 7 PM KST, Sungjae will be greeting fans with a web reality series featuring his 95-line best friends, including former Boyfriend members Youngmin, Kwangmin, and Minwoo, as well as TEEN TOP's Ricky and model Baek Kyung Do

It looks like during a break in their filming, Sungjae was handed a surprise mission card from the staff, ordering him to find all of his friends and get them to say one line each to promote the show through a teaser! Watch above to see how Sungjae did!

Make sure to also tune in to the premiere of 'Pretty 95z' next week via Cube TV's YouTube!

  1. Youngmin
  2. Kwangmin
  3. Minwoo
  4. Sungjae
  5. Ricky
