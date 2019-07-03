Watch BTOB's Sungjae doing a frantic surprise mission for his new web reality with his 95-line best friends!

BTOB's Sungjae was given a surprise, 95-second mission while in the middle of filming his upcoming web reality show, 'Pretty 95z'!

Beginning this July 12 at 7 PM KST, Sungjae will be greeting fans with a web reality series featuring his 95-line best friends, including former Boyfriend members Youngmin, Kwangmin, and Minwoo, as well as TEEN TOP's Ricky and model Baek Kyung Do.

It looks like during a break in their filming, Sungjae was handed a surprise mission card from the staff, ordering him to find all of his friends and get them to say one line each to promote the show through a teaser! Watch above to see how Sungjae did!

Make sure to also tune in to the premiere of 'Pretty 95z' next week via Cube TV's YouTube!

