Former flight attendant reveals label with most polite idol stars and worst behavior she's seen from singers

YouTube streamer Kim Su Dal revealed some of her most memorable experiences with idol stars and singers as a former flight attendant.



Kim Su Dal shared that the most polite and best behaved idol stars came from none other than SM Entertainment. She named Girls' Generation, EXO, Super Junior, and especially TVXQ as those who were the most courteous towards flight attendants. Kim Su Dal expressed, "They were courteous, not late for their flight, and their staff members were really kind too." On TVXQ she said, "They're very famous among flight attendants because they go to the lengths to fold the blankets they used before getting off the plane."



As for the singers she had the worst experiences with, Kim Su Dal wasn't able to name names, but she retold an account of an older male singer, who was a heavy smoker. She revealed the plane was unable to take off because he was continuously smoking in the smoking room, and when the flight attendants finally found him, he responded rudely, "Are you on your period?"



She further revealed one girl group was playing a game as they spit in a space between the carousel, and another boy group refused to put their own luggage on the carousel. According to Kim Su Dal, the boy group members said, "You want me to do that? You do it," and one of group's female staff members eventually put the luggage on. She also revealed other rude idols would stick their gum on the aisle and spit peanuts at other passengers.



Are you shocked by what Kim Su Dal revealed?

