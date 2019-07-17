Yang Hyun Suk officially booked for mediating prostitution

Yang Hyun Suk has been officially booked for mediating prostitution.



On July 17, reports revealed police have booked the former YG Entertainment head for procuring prostitution for foreign investors and others. This past June 26, Yang Hyun Suk underwent questioning for 9 hours as police attempted to uncover what happened in September of 2014 when he allegedly ordered women from the adult entertainment industry to head to a trip to Europe in October of 2014 with a wealthy investor.



Though Yang Hyun Suk denied the accusations, police have booked him, 2 women from the adult entertainment industry, and a foreign investor on the charges of procuring and soliciting prostitution. According to police, expense reports from September of 2014 serve as evidence that YG Entertainment employees were present at a location where sexual services were exchanged. Several women have also admitted to their involvement in prostitution in Europe.



Police state, "After analyzing the documents and testimonies provided, we've booked Yang Hyun Suk as the suspect, and we'll begin an internal investigation."



Stay tuned for updates.

