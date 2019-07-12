Former After School member Kaeun drops MV for solo track 'Remember You'

Former After School member Kaeun has dropped her music video for "Remember You".



Kaeun's new song "Remember You" is her first release since appearing on 'Produce 48' and leaving Pledis Entertainment. "Remember You" is a special single for her fans, and the lyrics are about how they've always stuck by her side through thick and thin.



She's also set to hold her first solo fan meeting 'Remember Us' on July 28 KST.



Check out Kaeun's MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

