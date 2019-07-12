Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former After School member Kaeun drops MV for solo track 'Remember You'

Former After School member Kaeun has dropped her music video for "Remember You".

Kaeun's new song "Remember You" is her first release since appearing on 'Produce 48' and leaving Pledis Entertainment. "Remember You" is a special single for her fans, and the lyrics are about how they've always stuck by her side through thick and thin.

She's also set to hold her first solo fan meeting 'Remember Us' on July 28 KST. 

Check out Kaeun's MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
  

Hermand521 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Have heard the song before but at last now I can see the MV. The song is good and Kaeun looks beautiful. Hope she will have better career after leaving Pledis.

