Check out the MV for Punch and Monday Kiz's new OST 'Another Day' for 'Hotel Del Luna'

Popular OST singers Monday Kiz and Punch have released an official 'Hotel Del Luna' music video for their original song, "Another Day".

The video features a variety of clips from the show as the powerful piano and vocals unite to create an emotional ballad that is sure to stir up emotions for viewers as the story of Jang Man-wol (played by IU) and Goo Chan Sung (played by Yeo Jin Goo) continues to unfold.

'Hotel Del Luna' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM KST.

Check out the MV for "Another Day" above!

