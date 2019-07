Baekhyun has revealed his MV teaser for "UN Village".

The song is the title song to his first solo mini-album 'City Lights'. The album will also include 5 other songs, and boats an amazing producer lineup including Darkchild, Stereotypes, ChaCha Malone, LDN Noise, Kenzie, DEEZ, Colde, Leon, and dress. Beenzino has participated in "Stay Up" as a rapper.

Check out the teaser above. 'City Lights' will drop on the 10th at 6PM KST.