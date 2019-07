Ha Sung Woon has released a second MV teaser for 'BLUE'.

The former Wanna One member is gearing up to drop his first mini-album 'BXXX'. In the second teaser, Ha Sung Woon takes his dance moves to the water, and shows a completely different side of him from his solo debut song "Bird". The song sounds like it's going to be an emotional dance-pop song that hits you in the feels and also gets you dancing!

Check out the teaser above.