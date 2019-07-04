A Pink's Hayoung to have her first ever solo fanmeeting

A Pink's Hayoung will be holding her first ever solo fanmeet.

She'll be holding 'HABBANGROUNDS' on July 20th. The fanmeeting is special for two different reasons - as stated above, it's her first ever solo fanmeeting, but it's also to celebrate her birthday on July 19th. She'll be at the Seoul Olympic Hall Muse Live.

Her label said, "She requested that the fanmeeting have a video game concept. The title, poster, and fanmeeting contents are all centered around video games, and she prepared segments to play with fans. She's participating in the planning herself, so please show a lot of love."

Tickets will go on sale for the fanclub members at 8PM KST on the 10th.