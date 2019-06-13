Watch EXO having fun with 'Nature Republic's newest toner and mask in full-length promo video!

Currently promoting as endorsement models for the 7th year in a row, the boys of EXO recently sat down for a full-length promo clip of 'Nature Republic's newest toner/mask - 'Real Comforting Hydraulic Acid' water toner and mask sheets!

The EXO members are goofier than ever in the promo clip, which freely jumps from within the 'camera frame' where the boys maintain professional, 'on-camera' demeanors, as well as 'off camera' where the boys joke, play, quarrel, and more!

Watch above to see EXO taking a fun lying detector test, try out the 'Real Comforting Hydraulic Acid' products for themselves, and more!