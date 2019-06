The Boyz shared a special clip of their song "Clover".

As a track from their 2nd single album 'Bloom Bloom', this song talks about being the lucky one to find their lover who is like their four-leaf clover! Suitable for the flowery concept of "Bloom Bloom", this twin track has a bright energy that the boys symbolize in this very clip.

Check out the full video above! Did you enjoy The Boyz' promotions with this album?