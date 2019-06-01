Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 21 days ago

Watch the preview for next week's 'Knowing Brothers' episode featuring Akdong Musician & Jeon So Mi!

JTBC shared the preview for next week's 'Knowing Brothers' episode.

The next episode will feature the sibling duo Akdong Musician and their new labelmate Jeon So Mi! In the preview, Chanhyuk reenacts his trainee days as a marine corps military man, while his sister Suhyun challenges the cast members in a "back-breaking" position. In addition, Jeon So Mi impersonates one of the former IOI members -- watch to find out who!

This episode featuring the three guests will air on June 8. Will you tune into the program?

hohliu 21 days ago
21 days ago

The siblings are back!!

3

NemuriNezumi 21 days ago
21 days ago

akmu!!!!! _;

