Super Junior's Yesung casts 'Pink Magic' in new MV!

Super Junior's Yesung has dropped his music video for "Pink Magic".

The cheerful, bubbly MV follows a pink-haired Yesung, and Super Junior's Donghae and Kyuhyun also make cameo appearances. "Pink Magic" is the title track of Yesung's latest album of the same name, and it's about the magical feeling you get when you start falling for someone.

Watch Yesung's "Pink Magic" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

Kirsty_Louise 4 days ago
4 days ago

How is he 34 years old?! And that voice though.

Elf_lover 4 days ago
4 days ago

A pretty good song and I loved the cameos by Donghae and Kyu. I hope fans get behind this song as Yesung deserves more love and support.

