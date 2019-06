Brown Eyed Girls' JeA revealed her album cover art for 'Newself'.



The album cover art features a creepy concept with hands reaching out of a small door. As previously reported, the maxi single will include 3 songs: title song "Dear.Rude" featuring Cheetah, "Newself" featuring JINBO, and "My World". "Dear.Rude" and "Newself" were both composed by JeA herself.



JeA will be coming back on June 20th at 6PM KST.