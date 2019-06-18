Witness claims Yang Hyun Suk was not involved in negotiating prostitution

Witness 'Madam Jung' claimed Yang Hyun Suk was not involved in negotiating prostitution.



Previously, MBC's 'Straight' reported on Yang Hyun Suk's alleged involvement in procuring prostitutes brought in by Madam Jung to a dinner for overseas investors, who reportedly received sexual services. On June 18, media outlets revealed The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency called in Madam Jung for questioning, and though she confirmed women had attended the dinner, but she also claimed no prostitution had taken place.



The police are currently investigating the women who attended the dinner and possible monetary exchange. According to the law on statute of limitations, the police have about a month to investigate the case. Police stated, "The statute of limitations is something to be discussed in the future. Firstly, we should confirm the facts. The priority is to confirm what was reported in the media."