Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

99

167

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Witness claims Yang Hyun Suk was not involved in negotiating prostitution

AKP STAFF

Witness 'Madam Jung' claimed Yang Hyun Suk was not involved in negotiating prostitution.

Previously, MBC's 'Straight' reported on Yang Hyun Suk's alleged involvement in procuring prostitutes brought in by Madam Jung to a dinner for overseas investors, who reportedly received sexual services. On June 18, media outlets revealed The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency called in Madam Jung for questioning, and though she confirmed women had attended the dinner, but she also claimed no prostitution had taken place.

The police are currently investigating the women who attended the dinner and possible monetary exchange. According to the law on statute of limitations, the police have about a month to investigate the case. Police stated, "The statute of limitations is something to be discussed in the future. Firstly, we should confirm the facts. The priority is to confirm what was reported in the media." 

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
106 24,060 Share 37% Upvoted

28

kagayakugucci3,083 pts 4 days ago 43
4 days ago

So a pimp and a john both agree that no prostitution happened? 🤔 Case closed I guess!

Share

43 more replies

11

Ohmakeme665 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

To YG stans who can't think beyond the headline claims:


Han Seo Hee is under probation and has no incentive to lie to the police and risk compounding her penalties and potentially going to jail by not telling the truth. She also has a black and white complaint filed with the ACRC, alongside chatlog evidence.


The Madam, on the other hand, has her future business to protect. And identities of all past clients who might come to light should she be further investigated. So she has no incentive to tell the truth.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,033
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,437

allkpop in your Inbox