Posted by germainej 3 days ago

JeA reveals zombie fever in 'Dear. Rude' feat. Cheetah MV teaser

JeA released her music video teaser for "Dear. Rude" featuring Cheetah.

The MV teaser centers around a graphic, creepy theme with zombies around every corner. "Dear. Rude" is the title track of JeA's upcoming maxi single 'Newself', which drops on June 20 KST.

Check out JeA's "Dear. Rude" MV teaser above!

cabbagejuice187 3 days ago
3 days ago

wow it sounds SO GOOD

eager_beaver525 3 days ago
3 days ago

Expecting a video rated "19".

