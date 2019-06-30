Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Punch says 'Love Me' in quirky music video for new single

Punch has dropped a new single!

"Love Me," which was released at 6 PM KST on June 30, is the title track on her digital single album of the same name. The track has a vintage Latin sound rounded out by melodic guitar, and in the video, Punch takes on a number of different quirky concepts as she sings about loneliness and her desire to love.

Meanwhile, Punch has created a reputation for herself as one of the leading OST singers, having appeared on the soundtracks for a number of hit dramas, including 'Goblin,' 'Descendants of the Sun,' 'Moon Lovers,' and more.

Check out the music video for "Love Me" below!

The video thumbnail already points out that she'll punch you in the face if you don't love her lol

i like this song a lot

