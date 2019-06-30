Punch says 'Love Me' in quirky music video for new single

Punch has dropped a new single!



"Love Me," which was released at 6 PM KST on June 30, is the title track on her digital single album of the same name. The track has a vintage Latin sound rounded out by melodic guitar, and in the video, Punch takes on a number of different quirky concepts as she sings about loneliness and her desire to love.



Meanwhile, Punch has created a reputation for herself as one of the leading OST singers, having appeared on the soundtracks for a number of hit dramas, including 'Goblin,' 'Descendants of the Sun,' 'Moon Lovers,' and more.



Check out the music video for "Love Me" below!